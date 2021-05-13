After a 0-0 draw at Groningen, AZ Alkmaar’s hopes of finishing second are all but over.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
AZ Alkmaar had to beat Groningen to keep the pressure on PSV going into the final weekend of the season. Interestingly, Pascal Jansen decided to leave Myron Boadu on the bench for the clash with Zakaria Aboukhlal starting up front. For Groningen, Arjen Robben began on the bench.
Teun Koopmeiners came close in the first half with a free-kick that hit the woodwork, while Sergio Padt denied Jesper Karlsson.
Boadu came off the bench on the hour mark, but he could not find a winner for his side as Groningen held on. Arjen Robben appeared with seven minutes left.
AZ are now three points behind PSV and have an inferior goal difference. Groningen are 7th and have sealed a playoff spot.