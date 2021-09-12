The Derby of the North between Groningen and Heerenveen on Sunday ended in a 1-1 draw at the Euroborg.
Heerenveen have had a great start to the season while Groningen went into the game with one win and two defeats from their opening three games. The hosts also lost a number of key players during the transfer window.
In the 19th minute, Heerenveen had the lead with Joey Veerman setting up Tibor Halilovic to fire past Peter Leeuwenburgh with a deflection off Mo El Hankouri.
Groningen made a triple change at the break and early in the second half, Cyril Ngonge hit the post for the hosts. In the 68th minute, Ngonge did net the equaliser with a header.
The game then turned heated and in the 84th minute, Mike Te Wierik saw his second yellow card. From the resulting free-kick, Joey Veerman hit the post. Heerenveen pushed for a late winner, but Groningen held on to take a point.
Heerenveen are fourth in the table at the moment, while Groningen are in 10th.