The clash between Groningen and Utrecht ended in a 0-0 draw on Saturday evening.
Groningen were the dominant party in the first half but Maarten Paes kept his side level with a number of excellent saves.
Paes was recently named the number one goalkeeper for Utrecht and he proved why with a dominant display. In the second half, Groningen could not find a way past him, while at the other end, Utrecht offered very little.
The game ended 0-0 with both teams now sitting on four points.