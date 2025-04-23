Groningen moved into the European Playoff spots with a comfortable 4-1 win over Heracles Almelo.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Ninth spot in the Eredivisie will be good enough for a spot in the European playoffs this season and both Groningen and Heracles are in the mix for the spot.
After only four minutes, Groningen had the lead with Luciano Valente playing a lovely ball over the top for Marco Rente to net against his former side. Jorg Schreuders quickly doubled the lead with a strike into the top corner.
Thomas Bruns pulled one back for Heracles and they then went in search of an equaliser before the break. However, Groningen went into the break ahead and early in the second half, Leando Bacuna made it 3-1 with a penalty after a handball.
An unfortunate own goal by Brian De Keersmaecker then made it 4-1 before the hour mark and that proved to be the final goal of the game.
Groningen climbs into ninth spot but they are only ahead of Heracles on goal difference.