Groningen has signed former Feyenoord winger Elvis Manu on loan from Bulgarian side Botev Plovdiv.
Groningen has had a busy January with Johan Hove, Aimar Sher, Mads Bech, Matej Chalus and Oliver Antman all joining as they look to avoid relegation.
The final arrival in the Euroborg on deadline day was winger Elvis Manu, who is loaned for the rest of the campaign. The 29-year-old arrives in good form having scored ten league goals for Botev Plovdiv this season.
Manu has previously played in the Eredivisie with Feyenoord, Cambuur and Go Ahead Eagles, while he has spent recent years in Turkey, Poland, and then Bulgaria.