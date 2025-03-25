Netherlands U21s defeated Romania U21s 2-0 in a friendly on Tuesday.
Netherlands defeated Italy 2-1 in a friendly last week and Michael Reiziger decided to make some changes with Emmanuel Emegha, Kian Fitz-Jim and Wouter Goes amongst those on the bench.
The first half was an even affair but early in the second half, Groningen midfielder Lucas Valente opened the scoring with an excellent strike from outside the box.
His Groningen teammate Thom van Bergen then doubled the lead with a header shortly afterward.
The Netherlands saw out the rest of the game and they made it two wins out of two for this international period. Jong Oranje head into the European Championships this summer in great form.