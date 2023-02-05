Groningen are no longer bottom of the Eredivisie after a 1-1 draw at home to FC Twente.
FC Twente were looking for a win that would keep them in contention at the top of the table, while Groningen were looking to capitalise on Cambuur’s loss to move away from the bottom.
After only five minutes, Twente was ahead as Sem Steijn fired in a Vaclav Cerny cross but that remained the only goal of the first half in the Euroborg. New Groningen signing Elvis Manu was given a good reception from the crowd but he could not cap a bright first period with a goal.
Lars Unnerstall kept his team in front but in the 69th minute, Oliver Antman found a way past him with a goal on his debut for Groningen.
FC Twente could not then pick themselves up to find the winner and Groningen held on for the point.
Twente is fifth while Groningen is now 17th.