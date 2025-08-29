Groningen eased to a comfortable 4-0 victory over Heracles Almelo on Friday evening.
The home side were ahead within the first ten minutes with Brynjólfur Willumsson finding the net with a powerful strike.
Younes Taha doubled the lead with a curled effort from range before Willumsson got his second and sixth of the season just before the break.
In the second half, Groningen handed Tygo Land his debut before David van der Werff added a fourth goal late on.
The victory is Groningen’s second of the campaign while Heracles are still on zero points after four games.