Groningen earned themselves a much-needed victory on Saturday as they defeated Excelsior 3-0 in the Euroborg.
October 23 was the last time that Groningen tasted victory in the Eredivisie and they were desperate to end their winless streak against Excelsior. The hosts began quickly and after 13 minutes, Daleho Irandust played Johan Hove in on goal and the midfielder slotted the ball into the net.
Ricardo Pepi was dangerous a number of times for Groningen and he eventually got his goal in the 50th minute. Irandust set up the striker, who turned Serano Seymor and fired past Stijn van Gassel.
Jetro Willems then came on for his Groningen debut before Liam van Gelderen settled the match with a fierce finish into the roof of the net.
The victory is huge for Groningen and they are now level on points with Emmen in 16th and only three points behind Excelsior, who are just outside the bottom three.