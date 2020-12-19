Groningen are now fifth in the table after a hard-fought 3-2 victory at Sparta Rotterdam.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Groningen were knocked out of the KNVB Cup in midweek by Emmen, but in the league they are in good form.
After 16 minutes, Danny Buijs side took the lead in Rotterdam with Wessel Dammers netting from a corner. After that, Sparta looked for the equaliser with Deroy Duarte having a goal disallowed for offside.
In the 36th minute, Lennart Thy did make it 1-1, finishing off a sweeping team move. The hosts could have then made it 2-1 but Sergio Padt made a good save to deny Duarte.
Eight minutes into the second half, Groningen restored their lead with Jørgen Strand Larsen finishing an excellent cross by Mohamed El Hankouri. The striker then made it 3-1 in the 74th minute with a close range finish.
Substitute Wouter Burger smashed the ball past Padt from close range to make it 3-2 and Sparta pushed for a late equaliser. However, Groningen held on with Padt making an excellent late save.
Groningen are now fifth in the table, while Sparta are ninth.
Good to see Groningen doing well again!