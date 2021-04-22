According to Voetbal International, Groningen are not the only club interested in signing Den Bosch midfielder Kevin Felida.
The 21-year-old is set to leave Den Bosch this summer and has been heavily linked with a move to Groningen, who are preparing for the possible departure of Azor Matusiwa.
However, VI is reporting that Groningen faces competition from French side Toulouse and the American FC Cincinnati, who are coached by Jaap Stam.
Felida is a product of the Den Bosch academy and he has already made more than 100 appearances for the club. In 101 appearances, the midfielder has five goals and nine assists.