Groningen became the final club to reach the KNVB Cup semi-finals after a penalty shootout win over Fortuna Sittard. The match finished 0-0 in the Euroborg.
The home side started brightly with Laros Duarte hitting the crossbar through a free-kick while Romano Postema hit the post.
At the other end, Fortuna Sittard created little but Kaj Sierhuis went close before the break with a volley that was kept out by Hidde Jurjus.
The second half was a dull affair and extra-time could not separate the sides meaning it went to a penalty shootout. Groningen managed to hold their nerve and a miss from Mouhamed Belkheir sealed their spot in the last four.