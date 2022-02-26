Bjorn Meijer scored the only goal of the game as Groningen defeated Willem II 1-0.
Willem II have been in freefall recently and after only 14 minutes they were behind at the Euroborg with Meijer heading in a Bart van Hintum cross.
Groningen remained the stronger side in the first half with both Paulos Abraham and Michael de Leeuw going close to netting a second.
Jörgen Strand Larsen should have netted the second after the break but he fired wide after being found by Abraham. At the other end, Jizz Hornkamp wasted two decent chances, while Dries Saddiki put a shot just wide before the end.
Willem II have now lost 13 out of their last 14 games and they are in 15th position. Groningen is in 10th.