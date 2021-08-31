Groningen have had a busy deadline day with three new arrivals while Azor Matusiwa departed the club for France.
Matusiwa has been linked with a move from Groningen for months and on deadline day the club captain and midfielder sealed a move to French side Stade de Reims. The 23-year-old made 51 appearances for Groningen but now departs to join Mitchell van Bergen with Stade de Reims.
However, Groningen have had a busy day of incomings with Laros Duarte joining from Sparta Rotterdam to replace Matusiwa. The 24-year-old signs a four-year deal in the Euroborg.
19-year-old winger Sebastian Tounekti has also joined on loan from Bodø/Glimt with an option to buy, while left-back Yahya Kalley joins from IFK Goteborg. The 20-year-old signs a three-year deal.