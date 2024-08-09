The Eredivisie campaign kicked off on Friday with Groningen defeating 10-man NAC Breda 4-1.

The league campaign opener featured two teams promoted the season before. For NAC it was their first Eredivisie campaign in five years and it couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start.

After only 6 minutes, Jorg Schreuders was held in the box by Enes Mahmutovic and the defender was shown a straight red card. Leandro Bacuna scored the opening goal of the season from the penalty spot.

Luciano Valente’s excellent through ball set up Rui Mendes to make it 2-0 in the 25th minute before Marco Rente headed in a cross to make it 3-0 at the break.

Dominik Janosek’s penalty pulled one back for NAC in the second half but Schrueders then sealed the victory on a pass from Valente.

An excellent first win for Groningen, while NAC Breda must pick themselves up next week for a visit from Ajax.




