Lois Openda saw red as Vitesse Arnhem slumped to a 3-1 loss at home to Groningen on Saturday evening.
Lois Openda has been in great form recently for Vitesse but he was the villain on Saturday for the home side. He elbowed Mike te Wierik after 35 minutes and was sent off after a VAR review.
Groningen took advantage of the red card immediately with Jorgen Strand Larsen heading in the opener two minutes after Openda left the pitch.
At the break, Thomas Letsch made a triple change with Enzo Cornelisse, Toni Domgjoni and Patrick Vroegh leaving the pitch for Daan Huisman, Alois Oroz and Matús Bero. The changes didn’t have an effect with Matus Bero deflecting Michael de Leeuw’s strike into his own net in the 67th minute for Groningen’s second.
Daniël van Kaam netted from the edge of the box to make it 3-0 before Oroz pulled back a consolation for the hosts.
Groningen jump to 11th with the victory while Vitesse are 6th.