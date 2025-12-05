Groningen ended their five game winless run by defeating Excelsior 2-0 in Rotterdam.
After their loss against Ajax on Tuesday, it was a quick turnaround for Groningen against an Excelsior side that had won two in a row.
Excelsior were the better side in the first half but Gyan de Regt had an effort cleared off the line while Noah Naujoks put an effort just wide.
Stijn van Gassel handled everything Groningen threw at him until at the hour mark, Thom van Bergen got through on goal and made it 1-0.
Stijn Middendorp was then sent off for Excelsior for a rash challenge on Stije Resink. Groningen were also reduced to ten men late on when Marco Rente saw a second yellow for time wasting.
Groningen were awarded a penalty in the 92nd minute and Resink made sure of the win from the penalty spot to move Groningen up to sixth. Excelsior is in 14th.