Groningen have confirmed the signing of RKC Waalwijk star Cyril Ngonge on a deal until 2025.
RKC signed the Belgian from Club Brugge in 2020 and he scored five times in 20 Eredivisie matches last season. Before that he was loaned to Jong PSV.
Groningen have signed the forward as a replacement for Alessio Da Cruz, who has returned to Italy where he still has two years on his contract with Parma.
Groningen technical director Mark Jan Fledderus told the club’s website, “He is a left-footed attacker with a lot of speed and a good passing movement. Cyril likes to make an action and often looks for his direct opponent, in addition, he has also shown that he can also score goals.”