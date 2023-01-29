Volendam came out on top in their relegation battle with Groningen on Sunday. Wim Jonk’s side won 3-2 to keep the visitors at the bottom.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Dennis van der Ree was still waiting for his first win as Groningen boss and his side went into the game only one point behind Volendam at the bottom of the table. New signings Mads Bech Sørensen and Matej Chalus both start in the defence.
After only 21 minutes, Chalus made a horrible mistake as his back pass was intercepted by Gaetano Oristanio and he fired Volendam in front.
Five minutes into the second half, Johan Hove leveled for Groningen after Thijmen Blokzijl put the ball into his path. The hosts quickly restored their lead, though, with Calvin Twigt heading in a cross.
Blokzijl cleared the ball off the line to prevent Volendam from making it 3-1 before Ricardo Pepi made it 2-2 with a strike from a difficult angle.
Volendam were not to be denied victory as Oristanio, fortunately, played the ball into Robert Muhren and he made no mistake with his finish to make it 3-2.