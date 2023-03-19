Crowd trouble marred the derby of the north on Sunday as Heerenveen came away from Groningen with a 2-0 victory.
Before the clash on Sunday, it was confirmed that Dick Lukkien would be taking over as Groningen head coach in the summer. At the moment, it is still very unclear whether that will be in the Eredivisie or the Keuken Kampioen Divisie.
Groningen went close to scoring in the early stages but Elvis Manu’s strike came back off the crossbar.
Heerenveen then took the lead in the 27th minute when Michael Verrips failed to deal with a Osame Sahraoui shot and Sydney van Hooijdonk netted the rebound. Verrips also spilled a Pelle van Amersfoort shot in the 40th minute and Van Hooijdonk was there again to score his and Heerenveen’s second.
After the break, Groningen failed to make a comeback and the game was paused for a while after Jetro Willems was struck by a member of the crowd.
The win means Heerenveen is in 9th while Groningen is 17th and still in big relegation trouble.