The game between Groningen and Ajax was abandoned after less than 10 minutes after smoke bombs were thrown on the pitch.
Groningen have been relegated from the Eredivisie this season and a section of the support wanted to show their anger at the board. Banners were held up and a supporter even got on the pitch with a message for the club’s owners.
Smoke bombs were then hurled on the pitch and the game was stopped for 15 minutes. It happened immediately again after restarting which caused the game to be officially abandoned.
It is the latest in a number of crowd issues in the Netherlands with several of them already involving Groningen.
The KNVB recently announced new measures which would mean immediate abandonment if there is two incidents of crowd trouble in one match.
The game will be resumed but the KNVB have not yet announced a date for this.