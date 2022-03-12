Romano Postema scored twice late on as Groningen came from behind to defeat 10-man NEC Nijmegen 4-3 in the Euroborg.
Groningen got off to a great start on Saturday evening with Michael de Leeuw heading in a Tomas Suslov cross in the second minute. That goal was the beginning of a crazy first-half which saw four more goals and a red card.
Firstly, Ali Akman equalised in the 11th minute with a finish into the roof of the net. Nine minutes later, Souffian El Karouani was shown a red card after a confrontation with Jørgen Strand Larsen and NEC had to continue with ten men.
Strand Larsen gave Groningen the lead three minutes after the red card but NEC was not going down without a fight. Lasse Schone made it 2-2 with a free-kick before Magnus Mattsson then made it 3-2 for the visitors shortly afterward.
Groningen struggled to break down the ten-men until substitute Romano Postema made it 3-3 in the 80th minute with a header and the youngster then sealed the victory for Groningen in stoppage time.
Groningen is now 8th in the table with NEC two places below them.