Albert Gudmundsson has departed AZ Alkmaar on deadline day to join Serie A side Genoa.
The attacker’s contract expires in the summer and with no new deal on the cards, AZ Alkmaar has decided to let Gudmundsson depart in order to get a fee.
Gudmundsson joins Seria A side Genoa for an undisclosed fee, with the Icelandic international signing a multi-year contract.
AZ signed Gudmundsson from PSV Eindhoven in 2018 and he has since made 101 appearances for the club, scoring 24 times.