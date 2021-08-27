Cambuur have completed the signing of Maxim Gullit from AZ Alkmaar on a two-year deal with the option of a third.
The versatile defender, who can play in the centre or on the left, only had one year left on his contract with AZ Alkmaar and has been allowed to depart for Cambuur.
The 19-year-old, who is the son of Ruud Gullit, made one appearance for the AZ Alkmaar first-team but his chances of playing time this season were slim.
Cambuur have also completed the signing of 19-year-old midfielder Filip Krastev on loan from the Belgian side Lommel SK.