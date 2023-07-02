Erick Gutierrez has left PSV Eindhoven to join Mexican side Chivas Guadalajara.

The midfielder has been with PSV Eindhoven since 2018 and he made 141 appearances for the club. However, he never became a constant starter with most of his appearances coming from the bench.

Gutierrez has now departed for Chivas Guadalajara, who have paid PSV Eindhoven €5.5 million to sign the 28-year-old.

PSV will now use the funds on the transfer market with new head coach Peter Bosz keen to bring in a number of new faces.




