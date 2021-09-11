Ajax comfortably came away from PEC Zwolle with a 2-0 victory on Saturday evening.
Ajax were without Davy Klaassen, Lisandro Martinez and Nicolas Tagliafico for the game, along with goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg. Remko Pasveer, Devyne Rensch and Steven Berghuis came into the line-up. Daishawn Redan made his first start since joining PEC Zwolle.
Ajax began on top but had to wait until the 29th minute to net with Berghuis delivering a lovely pass to Sebastien Haller, who slotted the ball past Kostas Lamprou.
PEC Zwolle barely threatened an equaliser and in the 67th minute, Ajax sealed the victory with Haller getting his second. The striker headed in a Berghuis corner.
Erik ten Hag then handed a debut to Mohamed Daramy as Ajax comfortably saw out the rest of the clash. It was a welcome comfortable win ahead of the Champions League opener against Sporting CP in midweek.
Ajax go top ahead of PSV’s clash with AZ, while PEC Zwolle remains bottom without a point.