Sebastien Haller scored three goals and provided an assist as Ajax defeated FC Twente 5-0 in the Johan Cruijff ArenA.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Ajax have maintained their form on the pitch despite the chaos behind the scenes, with Erik ten Hag sticking with the same midfield which helped them book their place in the KNVB Cup last four. That means Ryan Gravenberch had to once again settle for a place on the bench.
Twente had the first big chance of the game but Ricky van Wolfswinkel hit the crossbar with a header. At the other end, Lars Unnerstall denied Dusan Tadic.
After 31 minutes, Davy Klaassen did give the hosts the lead after Haller flicked on a corner. Unnerstall then kept the score down with a number of saves.
Eventually, in the 53rd minute, Haller made it 2-0 after Unnerstall could not hold a Jurrien Timber strike. Unnerstall denied a Tadic penalty before Robin Propper’s own goal made it 3-0.
Twente could not keep the score down with Haller netting twice in the last five minutes to seal his hattrick and a comfortable 5-0 victory for the leaders. Haller now has 16 league goals this season.
Ajax move five points clear at the top of the table once again while Twente drops to 5th.