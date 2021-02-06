Ajax striker Sebastien Haller has admitted he was angry when he found out that he would not be able to play in the Europa League.
Earlier in the week, Ajax became a laughing stock around Europe when it was revealed that Haller had been left out of their updated Europa League squad by accident.
Speaking to the media including VI, Haller said “Of course I was very surprised and angry when I found out that I could not help my teammates in the Europa League.
“Anyone can make a mistake and I pay the price for that today. But this is life, we can’t help it and just have to keep moving forward. We’ve talked about it and accepted the mistake. I remain positive and hope that the team does not need me to make it to the final.
“I’m not at all spiteful. In fact, I feel a little bad for whoever made the mistake.”