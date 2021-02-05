Ajax have confirmed that Sebastien Haller will miss their Europa League campaign after being left out of their squad by accident.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Ajax confirmed on Thursday that Haller had been left out of the squad after an administrative error which they admitted was their mistake.
However, Ajax and the KNVB both contacted UEFA to try and fix the error and hoped that Haller could be added to the squad.
That is not possible with UEFA telling Ajax that they will not fix the error, meaning Haller will not only miss the two legs against Lille, but any games after that should the club progress.