Ajax has taken another step towards the Eredivisie title with a slender 1-0 victory over RKC Waalwijk on Sunday.
RKC Waalwijk were the opponent just before a big week for Ajax, who head to Rome on Thursday for the second leg of their Europa League tie, before facing Vitesse in the KNVB Cup final next Sunday.
In the 15th minute, Ajax had the lead with Sebastien Haller acrobatically netting from a Dusan Tadic cross. Davy Klaassen had the ball in the net again shortly afterward but it was ruled out for offside.
Ajax failed to kill off the game and it remained in balance, although Kjell Scherpen didn’t have to make a save. However, Cyriel Ngonge did hit the crossbar with a free-kick.
Erik ten Hag lost right-back Devyne Rensch to an injury in the second half and the youngster may now miss next weekend’s cup final.
Ajax remains 11 points clear at the top of the table and they are close to sealing the Eredivisie title. RKC are down in 14th.