According to BILD, Hamburg is hoping to sign Dutch attacker Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United.
The young winger has made five Premier League appearances so far this season but has been playing with the Leeds U23 side recently.
According to BILD, Hamburg has been holding talks with Leeds United over Summerville, who could head to Germany on loan for the rest of the season. The 20-year-old could boost Hamburg’s promotion chances with the club currently sitting fifth in the 2. Bundesliga.
Summerville started his career with Feyenoord but left for Leeds United in 2020 after loan spells with Dordrecht and ADO Den Haag.