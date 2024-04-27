Gustavo Hamer and Sheffield United have been relegated from the Premier League after a 5-1 loss to Newcastle United.
The Dutchman was part of the Sheffield side that needed to win on Saturday to ensure they still had a chance of survival.
It started well as Hamer set up Anel Ahmedhodzic to make it 1-0 early on but Newcastle fought back with two goals from Alexander Isak, along with strikes from Bruno Guimaraes, Callum Wilson and an own goal making it 5-1 at the end.
Sheffield United will now return to the Championship while Newcastle, who are without the injured Sven Botman, are seventh.