Sheffield United have agreed a fee with Coventry City to sign Dutch midfielder Gustavo Hamer.
The 26-year-old just missed out on promotion to the Premier League with Coventry City last season after losing in the playoff final.
However, Hamer will be making the move to the top division in England after Sheffield United agreed a £15 million fee with Coventry City.
Hamer made the move from PEC Zwolle to Coventry City back in 2020 and he has since made 132 appearances, scoring 19 times and adding 24 assists.