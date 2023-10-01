Emil Hansson scored twice as Heracles Almelo came from behind to defeat PEC Zwolle 2-1.
After a goalless first half in Almelo, it was PEC Zwolle who took the lead in the 53rd minute through Lennart Thy, who had previously had an effort ruled out for offside.
Odysseus Velanas came close to making it 2-0 before the visitors conceded a clumsy penalty for a foul by Anselmo MacNulty. Hansson made no mistake from the spot to make it 1-1.
Heracles then went looking for the winner and it came in the 83rd minute when Hansson curled in an excellent strike.
The win moves Heracles into 7th while PEC Zwolle is in 11th.