Abdou Harroui has left Sparta Rotterdam to sign for Serie A side Sassuolo.
The 23-year-old was heavily linked with Nottingham Forest recently but he decided against the move after the English side had a bid of around €4 million accepted by Sparta.
Harroui now continues his career in Italy, joining Sassuolo on an initial loan move which will become permanent next summer.
The Netherlands U21 international made 103 appearances for Sparta Rotterdam, scoring 18 goals and adding 13 assists.