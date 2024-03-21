Ronald Koeman has been hit by two defensive dropouts with both Stefan de Vrij and Quilindschy Hartman leaving the Netherlands squad.
De Vrij had suffered an injury in training but the severity is not yet known. The centre-back has returned to Internazionale for more tests.
Hartman also had an issue and it was originally believed he could be back for the second clash against Germany. However, the left-back has now departed the squad.
Koeman will not call any replacements for the injured duo.