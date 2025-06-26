Burnley have confirmed the signing of Feyenoord left-back Quilindschy Hartman.
Hartman recovered from a serious injury last season but struggled to hold down a starting spot under Robin van Persie. With his deal running until 2026, Feyenoord were open to a departure and Burnley have swooped.
The Premier League side have paid €12 million to sign the 23-year-old who signs a lengthy contract in England.
Hartman departs Feyenoord after 83 appearances and joins fellow Dutchmen Shurandy Sambo, Zian Flemming and Jaydon Banel.