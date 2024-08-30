Ronald Koeman has confirmed the Netherlands squad for the upcoming Nations League games.
The Netherlands kick off their Nations League campaign against Bosnia and Herzegovina on September 7th before hosting Germany three days later.
Koeman named a big provisional squad which was cut down to a final selection on Friday. Included in the squad are Ajax centre-back Jorrel Hato and Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber.
Koeman has decided to leave out Stefan de Vrij, Memphis Depay and Teun Koopmeiners. Mats Wieffer is also not involved after picking up an injury.
Steven Bergwijn, Justin Bijlow, Jan Paul van Hecke, Justin Kluivert, Noa Lang, Crysencio Summerville, Kenneth Taylor, and Jordan Teze have also dropped out from the provisional squad.
The full selection can be seen below.