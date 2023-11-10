Ronald Koeman has named his Netherlands squad for the final two Euro 2024 qualifiers.
The Netherlands ends their qualifying campaign with a home tie with the Republic of Ireland on the 18th of November before a trip to Gibraltar. One win is all that is needed to seal a place at the tournament next year.
Ronald Koeman has been hit with a number of defensive injuries as Micky van de Ven has joined Matthijs de Ligt, Jurrien Timber and Sven Botman on the treatment table. This means, 17-year-old Ajax defender Jorrel Hato has earned his first call-up.
PSV Eindhoven midfielder Jerdy Schouten is recalled to the squad, while Cody Gakpo is back after injury.
Frenkie de Jong, Noa Lang and Memphis Depay are still out injured.
van hecke and/or Schuurs should be given a chance
I agree 100% Schuurs should be given a chance. I’m very happy for Hato. I have no idea what Koeman is waiting on to start building for the future with the next generation of players. He keeps wasting time with players like blind and Weghorst and bergwijn who had their chance and failed. If he continues like this we’re gonna be left behind by others teams especially the top countries in Europe and all we’re gonna be doing in the Euro 2024 is make up numbers
How and why is Dallinja not in this squad?? Even just to size him up against Gibraltar!!! Koeman has no new innovative/creative ideas. He’ll forever keep looking at his trusted circle of favourite players and clubs and never outside of that limited box.
I also don’t understand that why in a squad whereby your struggling to find a goal scorer (self admitted too), you need to experiment with the same attackers we’ve seen time and time again, and load half the squad with defenders. This reapted methodology for squad selection is bordering insanity.