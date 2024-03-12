Jorrel Hato has extended his contract with Ajax until the summer of 2028.
Ajax have been in talks with Hato over a new deal for months with a number of clubs around Europe circling, such as Arsenal.
The club have now announced that the 18-year-old has signed a contract until the summer of 2028.
Speaking to Ajax TV, Hato said, “I know staying with Ajax is good for me. This is only my first real year as a base player in the Eredivisie. I think I still have plenty to learn.
“For me, the choice to stay with Ajax was not difficult. If you don’t win so many games in a row, it will do something to you. But if you look at it realistically: at my age, for my development, I know I’m right here.”
The Netherlands international has made 52 appearances for Ajax so far.