Ajax defender Jorrel Hato has admitted he was surprised to hear that he had been called up to the Netherlands squad.
The 17-year-old has been a constant starter for Ajax so far this season and the centre-back was rewarded with his first Netherlands call-up. He will be in the squad for the games v the Republic of Ireland and Gibraltar.
Speaking to NOS after Ajax’s 2-2 draw with Almere City, Hato was asked about the call-up and said, “I’m glad I was invited. I think I was called up because I have done my best. It’s all about whether I do well to be called up. I was completely surprised.”
On how he found out, Hato said, “I was in the gym and then Steven Bergwijn came to me, he had already seen it. He told me that I had been called up. I couldn’t really believe it at first. But when I saw it myself, I couldn’t help but smile. My teammates are of course all happy for me, just like my parents, brother and other people around me,”