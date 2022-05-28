Real Madrid are the 2022 Champions League winners after they defeated Liverpool 1-0 in Paris on Saturday evening.
There was chaotic scenes outside the stadium before kick-off with Liverpool fans teargassed by the Police as they tried to enter the stadium. The game was delayed for 30 minutes.
Liverpool were looking for revenge after they lost to Real Madrid in the final four years ago, with Virgil van Dijk in the starting eleven. The Dutch centre-back recovered from injury in time to make the line-up.
The English side started strongly and they had the better of the early chances, with Mohamed Salah denied by Thibaut Courtois, while Sadio Mane hit the post.
Real Madrid barely threatened but before the break, Karim Benzema had the ball in the net. However, Benzema was deemed to be offside, despite replays showing the goal should have stood.
Liverpool controlled the game but in the 59th minute, Real Madrid had the lead as Vinicius Junior netted from close range after being found by Federico Valverde.
After the goal, Liverpool poured forward looking for an equaliser but Courtois denied the English side time after time. Real Madrid managed to hold on to take the trophy for the 14th time in their history.
Van Dijk has to be content with just the League Cup and FA Cup this season.