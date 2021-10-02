Heerenveen ended a streak of two defeats with a 1-0 win at bottom of the table PEC Zwolle.
PEC Zwolle had the better of the first half but they failed to take their chances with Slobodan Tedic, Gervane Kastaneer, and Daishawn Redan all wasting opportunities. At the other end, Heerenveen offered little but Kostas Lamprou did have to make a great save to deny Sven van Beek.
In the 63rd minute, Heerenveen had the lead with Bram van Polen working a hard cross from Milan van Ewijk into his own net to make it 1-0.
PEC Zwolle failed to mount a comeback and Heerenveen comfortably held on to take all three points. Heerenveen sits 7th in the table, while PEC Zwolle remains bottom with one point.