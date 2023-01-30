Heerenveen has announced the signing of Jeffrey Bruma on a deal until the end of the season.
After Sven van Beek suffered a long-term injury, Heerenveen set their sights on a new defender and they have that with Bruma.
The 25-time Netherlands international was under contract with Kasimpasa but that was dissolved, allowing him to join Heerenveen on a free transfer. He signs until the end of the season.
The 31-year-old left PSV Eindhoven in 2016 for Wolfsburg and then had spells with Schalke and Mainz 05 before he joined Kasimpasa in 2021. Bruma made 96 appearances in the Eredivisie for PSV but now heads to Friesland for a new adventure.