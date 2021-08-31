Heerenveen have strengthened their attack with the signing of young Dutch winger Anthony Musaba on loan from AS Monaco.
With Mitchell van Bergen departing for Stade de Reims, Heerenveen were looking for a new winger and they have snatched up Musaba from AS Monaco.
The 20-year-old joined AS Monaco from NEC Nijmegen in 2020 and he was loaned to Belgian side Cercle Brugge last season. In 29 league games, Musaba scored six times.
Heerenveen have also completed the signing of 21-year-old Danish midfielder Nicolas Madsen on loan from FC Midtjylland with an option to buy.