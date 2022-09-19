Heerenveen booked their third win of the campaign as they came from behind to defeat FC Twente 2-1.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
After two minutes, FC Twente took the lead with Virgil Misidjan firing past Andries Noppert after some indecisive defending from Milan van Ewijk.
The lead only lasted until the 28th minute when Amin Sarr set van Ewijk in on goal and the right-back fired low into the net. Eight minutes later, Pawel Bochniewicz headed in a cross to put the hosts in front.
Just after the hour mark, Heerenveen was awarded a penalty, but Sarr saw his spot kick saved by Lars Unnerstall. Ricky van Wolfswinkel almost equalised for Twente before the end but his strike hit the post.
Heerenveen take the points and they are 6th while Twente is 5th.