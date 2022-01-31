Heerenveen has completed the signing of NAC Breda midfielder Thom Haye and Malmö FF striker Amin Sarr.
Sarr is a highly rated striker, who has arrived from Malmo FF for a fee of €2 million, with the 20-year-old signing a deal until 2025.
Sarr has made 27 appearances for Malmo, scoring twice. He is a Sweden U21 international and has also played for AIF.
Heerenveen have also confirmed the signing of NAC Breda midfielder Thom Haye on a deal until the summer of 2024.
The 26-year-old has played for AZ Alkmaar, Willem II, Lecce, and ADO Den Haag before he joined NAC Breda. Haye made 69 appearances for NAC, scoring eight times and adding 16 assists.
Heerenveen have also sold Rodney Kongolo to the Italian Serie B side Cosenza.