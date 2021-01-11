Heerenveen has confirmed the signing of HNK Rijeka midfielder Tibor Halilovic.
Heerenveen reached an agreement for the midfielder back in December, but could only confirm the deal on Monday after the 25-year-old’s quarantine and medical.
Halilovic has signed a deal until mid-2024 with Heerenveen paying around €1 million for the Croatian. He could be the successor to Joey Veerman, who is expected to depart Heerenveen in the summer.
Heerenveen technical manager Gerry Hamstra told the club’s website, “With Tibor we are bringing in a real winner, someone who can also be there right away. He has played many matches at the highest level in Croatia and also in Poland. Tibor is an energetic player who can play in multiple positions and gives us more options. “