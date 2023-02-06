Heerenveen has confirmed the appointment of Kenneth Zandvliet as their new head scout.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 56-year-old has worked with Chelsea as an international scout for the last four years but now he is replacing Peter Maas as Heerenveen’s head of scouting.
Heerenveen technical manager Ferry de Haan told the club website, “Kenneth is very experienced with scouting and assessing players. We look forward to his contribution to the further development of the scouting team. He has gained a lot of experience at the absolute top and we can of course use this knowledge.”
Zandvliet himself added, “SC Heerenveen is regarded as a club where young talent likes to come to develop themselves. It is a great challenge to continue this and therefore identify the right players for the club. Together with the scouting team and Ferry, I would like to contribute to the further development of scouting at SC Heerenveen.”
Zandvliet previously worked as a scout with Go Ahead Eagles and FC Twente.