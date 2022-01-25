Heerenveen has confirmed the signing of Sydney van Hooijdonk on loan from Bologna for the rest of the season.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The striker has barely played since swapping NAC Breda for Bologna in the summer and has now returned to the Netherlands.
Heerenveen confirmed the 21-year-old’s arrival on loan until the end of the season on Tuesday, with the striker not set to provide competition to Henk Veerman.
The Frisian’s will be hoping that Van Hooijdonk can breathe new life into the side after a difficult spell that resulted in the sacking of Johnny Jansen on Monday.